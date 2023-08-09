Braun Stacey Associates Inc. Raises Holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Braun Stacey Associates Inc. increased its position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 100.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 267,916 shares of the network technology company’s stock after buying an additional 134,511 shares during the quarter. Palo Alto Networks accounts for approximately 1.4% of Braun Stacey Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Braun Stacey Associates Inc.’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $53,514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PANW. American National Bank increased its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 600.0% during the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 126 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 2,950.0% during the 4th quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 183 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 205.3% during the 4th quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 63,353 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 42,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. 89.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $277.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Loop Capital upped their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $225.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. BTIG Research decreased their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $307.00 to $259.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Palo Alto Networks currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.77.

Palo Alto Networks Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PANW traded up $1.99 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $213.47. 3,951,008 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,019,046. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $132.22 and a 52 week high of $258.88. The company has a market cap of $65.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 336.28, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $239.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $209.06.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 23rd. The network technology company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 50.01% and a net margin of 3.32%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Palo Alto Networks

In other news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.00, for a total value of $105,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 29,237 shares in the company, valued at $6,169,007. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.17, for a total transaction of $9,682,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 177,213 shares in the company, valued at $38,130,921.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.00, for a total value of $105,500.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 29,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,169,007. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 232,258 shares of company stock worth $53,069,368. 3.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on a customer's network, as well as their instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

