Brian N. Hansen Acquires 13,590 Shares of Franklin Street Properties Corp. (NYSE:FSP) Stock

Franklin Street Properties Corp. (NYSE:FSP – Get Free Report) Director Brian N. Hansen acquired 13,590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.80 per share, with a total value of $24,462.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,031,656 shares in the company, valued at $1,856,980.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Franklin Street Properties Stock Down 2.6 %

Franklin Street Properties stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 449,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,439,119. Franklin Street Properties Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $1.13 and a fifty-two week high of $3.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $194.45 million, a P/E ratio of 23.94 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.56.

Franklin Street Properties Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 20th. Franklin Street Properties’s payout ratio is 50.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FSP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Franklin Street Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. B. Riley lowered their price target on Franklin Street Properties from $3.50 to $2.50 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Franklin Street Properties

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FSP. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Franklin Street Properties during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Franklin Street Properties by 69.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 20,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 8,591 shares during the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC acquired a new stake in Franklin Street Properties in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in Franklin Street Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Street Properties during the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.63% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Street Properties Company Profile

Franklin Street Properties Corp., based in Wakefield, Massachusetts, is focused on infill and central business district (CBD) office properties in the U.S. Sunbelt and Mountain West, as well as select opportunistic markets. FSP seeks value-oriented investments with an eye towards long-term growth and appreciation, as well as current income.

Featured Articles

