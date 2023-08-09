Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.58 EPS

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $4.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.55 by $0.58, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $263.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. Brighthouse Financial had a negative net margin of 16.16% and a positive return on equity of 11.25%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.29 earnings per share.

Brighthouse Financial Trading Down 4.9 %

Shares of Brighthouse Financial stock traded down $2.70 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $51.90. The stock had a trading volume of 254,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 498,597. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.83. Brighthouse Financial has a 12 month low of $39.24 and a 12 month high of $60.54. The stock has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of -2.75 and a beta of 1.30.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BHF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Brighthouse Financial by 70.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 214,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,440,000 after buying an additional 88,780 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 0.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,021,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,063,000 after purchasing an additional 7,337 shares during the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Brighthouse Financial by 551.6% during the first quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 46,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,034,000 after purchasing an additional 39,041 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Brighthouse Financial by 5.3% in the first quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 107,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,750,000 after acquiring an additional 5,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 541,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,633,000 after purchasing an additional 26,240 shares during the last quarter. 79.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BHF has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $42.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Brighthouse Financial from $44.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Brighthouse Financial from $64.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.43.

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

