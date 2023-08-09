Brighton Jones LLC Acquires 118,941 Shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC)

Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC – Free Report) by 20.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 701,538 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 118,941 shares during the quarter. Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF accounts for about 1.0% of Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Brighton Jones LLC owned 0.66% of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF worth $16,883,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Forum Financial Management LP lifted its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 43.5% in the 1st quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 8,753,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,661,000 after acquiring an additional 2,654,477 shares during the period. Evensky & Katz LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC now owns 5,688,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,897,000 after buying an additional 634,257 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 3,276.5% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,924,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,712,000 after buying an additional 3,808,231 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. now owns 3,310,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,669,000 after buying an additional 71,057 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,030,000.

Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of DFIC traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.51. The company had a trading volume of 1,124,480 shares. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.21. The stock has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 1.01.

Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF Profile

The Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (DFIC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects companies of all market capitalizations in developed markets outside the US. Holdings are fundamentally screened to emphasize relatively low-priced and profitable small-caps.

