Brighton Jones LLC Boosts Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 146,289 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,578 shares during the quarter. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $4,779,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Intel in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Antonetti Capital Management LLC raised its position in Intel by 78.5% in the 4th quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 1,251 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in Intel in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP purchased a new position in Intel in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.10% of the company’s stock.

Intel stock traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $35.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,739,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,278,492. The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.64 and a 200-day moving average of $30.80. The stock has a market cap of $146.66 billion, a PE ratio of -159.17 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.60. Intel Co. has a one year low of $24.59 and a one year high of $37.19.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 7th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 4th. Intel’s payout ratio is -227.26%.

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 3,850 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $34.63 per share, with a total value of $133,325.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 105,495 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,653,291.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 3,250 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $35.87 per share, for a total transaction of $116,577.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 139,715 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,011,577.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company's stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on INTC shares. Barclays boosted their target price on Intel from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Intel from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Mizuho boosted their price target on Intel from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Intel from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Intel from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.55.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

