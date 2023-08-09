Brighton Jones LLC Buys 7,958 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 13.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,711 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,958 shares during the quarter. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $3,104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEA. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 124,379.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 598,876,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,134,857,000 after purchasing an additional 598,395,639 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1,852.6% during the fourth quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 9,661,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,500,000 after purchasing an additional 9,166,856 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 114,292,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,796,869,000 after purchasing an additional 7,307,240 shares during the period. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $234,861,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1,507.8% during the first quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,629,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,135,000 after purchasing an additional 4,341,992 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VEA traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $46.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,403,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,958,337. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a one year low of $35.42 and a one year high of $47.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.65 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $46.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.66.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

