Brighton Jones LLC Grows Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 33.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,070 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 6,227 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $5,313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,424,543,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,223,148,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,220,171,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,072,543,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,796,633,000. 62.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on META. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $305.00 to $425.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $260.00 to $355.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $280.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $350.00 to $385.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $238.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, forty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $317.93.

Shares of NASDAQ:META traded down $3.92 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $312.64. 15,165,159 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,728,928. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.32. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.09 and a 12-month high of $326.20. The firm has a market cap of $804.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $291.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $233.34.

In other news, insider Nicholas Clegg sold 2,146 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total transaction of $501,756.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,321,967.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Meta Platforms news, insider Nicholas Clegg sold 2,146 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total value of $501,756.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,321,967.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,643 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total value of $2,488,439.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 73,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,292,119.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 40,677 shares of company stock worth $9,931,461. 14.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

