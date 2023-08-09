Brighton Jones LLC Has $12.06 Million Stock Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 38.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 58,124 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,043 shares during the period. Tesla comprises 0.7% of Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $12,058,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 9.8% in the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 906 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $777,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 19.7% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,001,923 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,079,672,000 after buying an additional 164,789 shares during the last quarter. MAS Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 25.7% in the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 396 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 33.4% in the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 3,567 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $3,844,000 after buying an additional 893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 6.8% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 72,167 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $77,767,000 after buying an additional 4,593 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Tesla alerts:

Tesla Price Performance

Shares of TSLA traded down $1.75 on Tuesday, hitting $249.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 96,520,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 149,672,500. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $257.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $208.80. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.81 and a fifty-two week high of $314.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $792.55 billion, a PE ratio of 70.74, a PEG ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 2.07.

Insider Activity

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.22. Tesla had a return on equity of 26.10% and a net margin of 12.97%. The firm had revenue of $24.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.00, for a total value of $1,044,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 104,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,275,544. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $2,100,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 65,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,109,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.00, for a total transaction of $1,044,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 104,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,275,544. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 70,979 shares of company stock valued at $17,460,657 in the last 90 days. 20.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TSLA. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Tesla from $248.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Tesla from $257.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Tesla from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Tesla from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Tesla from $240.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $227.30.

Get Our Latest Report on TSLA

About Tesla

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.