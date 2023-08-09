Brighton Jones LLC Has $4.16 Million Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 22,803 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the quarter. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $4,157,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 95,514.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 42,876,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,746,023,000 after buying an additional 42,831,405 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in PepsiCo by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,720,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,827,240,000 after buying an additional 4,629,947 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in PepsiCo by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,637,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,622,579,000 after buying an additional 267,641 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in PepsiCo by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,008,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,072,696,000 after buying an additional 1,175,427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter valued at $2,519,707,000. 75.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PepsiCo Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP traded down $2.45 on Tuesday, reaching $184.44. 5,017,865 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,706,494. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $160.98 and a 1-year high of $196.88. The firm has a market cap of $253.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a 50-day moving average of $185.60 and a 200-day moving average of $183.94.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 13th. The company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.13. PepsiCo had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 56.05%. The business had revenue of $22.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.86 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a $1.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $5.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 88.62%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on PEP shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $200.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $206.00 to $198.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $178.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $206.00 to $212.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $192.00.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

