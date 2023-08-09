Brighton Jones LLC Has $7.29 Million Stock Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Brighton Jones LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 104,245 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,730 shares during the quarter. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $7,289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Grimes & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth $459,000. Leavell Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $764,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth $227,000. Cim LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Cim LLC now owns 8,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 8,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the period.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IWR traded down $0.59 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $74.05. 828,415 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,145,867. The company’s 50 day moving average is $72.89 and its 200 day moving average is $71.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.09. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $60.73 and a one year high of $76.21.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

