Brighton Jones LLC Reduces Stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Brighton Jones LLC reduced its position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,603 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 1,192 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $5,515,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Salesforce by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,003,836 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,519,719,000 after purchasing an additional 149,012 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Salesforce by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,416,910 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,304,561,000 after purchasing an additional 450,250 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Salesforce by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,022,629 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,801,441,000 after purchasing an additional 147,220 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Salesforce in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,420,381,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Salesforce by 125,717.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,260,412 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,360,428,000 after buying an additional 10,252,257 shares in the last quarter. 81.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Salesforce stock traded down $4.49 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $211.57. The stock had a trading volume of 4,842,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,353,890. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $206.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 556.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.20. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12 month low of $126.34 and a 12 month high of $238.22. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $217.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $196.85.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $8.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.17 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 5.75% and a net margin of 1.18%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.27 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CRM shares. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Salesforce from $230.00 to $248.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley downgraded Salesforce from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $251.00 to $278.00 in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Salesforce from $225.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Loop Capital raised their price target on Salesforce from $190.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Salesforce from $225.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $224.56.

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.71, for a total transaction of $3,520,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,401,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,849,517,671.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.74, for a total transaction of $259,675.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 100,309 shares in the company, valued at $20,838,191.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.71, for a total value of $3,520,650.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 16,401,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,849,517,671.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,108,493 shares of company stock valued at $236,588,572. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

