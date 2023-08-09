Brighton Jones LLC Sells 2,344 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Brighton Jones LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 11.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 18,861 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 2,344 shares during the quarter. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $2,781,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sageworth Trust Co increased its position in shares of Walmart by 2,414.3% in the 1st quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 176 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Walmart by 105.3% in the 4th quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 195 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Walmart by 58.3% in the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 190 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Walmart by 387.8% in the 1st quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 200 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.95% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Walmart from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler upgraded Walmart from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $210.00 in a report on Monday, July 24th. Bank of America increased their target price on Walmart from $165.00 to $175.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on Walmart from $170.00 to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walmart currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $170.24.

Walmart Price Performance

NYSE:WMT traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $160.63. The stock had a trading volume of 3,672,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,923,062. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $127.21 and a 12 month high of $161.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $432.55 billion, a PE ratio of 38.61, a P/E/G ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $155.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $149.12.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.15. Walmart had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 21.30%. The firm had revenue of $152.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walmart

In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 455,060 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.98, for a total transaction of $68,249,898.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 245,256,456 shares in the company, valued at $36,783,563,270.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 455,060 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.98, for a total transaction of $68,249,898.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 245,256,456 shares in the company, valued at $36,783,563,270.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP David Chojnowski sold 4,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.74, for a total transaction of $626,960.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 39,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,265,681.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,219,373 shares of company stock worth $1,422,922,576 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

See Also

