Brighton Jones LLC Sells 3,037 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Brighton Jones LLC cut its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 13.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,762 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 3,037 shares during the quarter. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $3,586,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 47.6% in the 4th quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 183 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. 74.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 28th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $240.00 to $242.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $220.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $219.00 to $221.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Honeywell International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $215.07.

Honeywell International Stock Performance

Shares of HON traded down $1.95 on Tuesday, reaching $187.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,260,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,837,255. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.22, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $201.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $195.97. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12-month low of $166.63 and a 12-month high of $220.96.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.03. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 34.46%. The business had revenue of $9.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.99%.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

Further Reading

