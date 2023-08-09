Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Stock Holdings Lessened by Hamilton Wealth LLC

Hamilton Wealth LLC reduced its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 47.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 409 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 366 shares during the quarter. Hamilton Wealth LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $262,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Broadcom in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new stake in Broadcom in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Broadcom by 170.4% in the 4th quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 73 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Broadcom by 400.0% in the 4th quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. now owns 75 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Broadcom in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. 88.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Broadcom

In other news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $801.33, for a total value of $1,318,187.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 75,290 shares in the company, valued at $60,332,135.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $801.33, for a total value of $1,318,187.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 75,290 shares in the company, valued at $60,332,135.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $797.82, for a total transaction of $4,786,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,991,514.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on AVGO shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $715.00 to $830.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $600.00 to $800.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $870.00 to $905.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $950.00 to $1,050.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $725.00 to $850.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $804.05.

Broadcom Stock Down 3.7 %

AVGO traded down $32.43 on Wednesday, reaching $850.73. 2,444,076 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,518,349. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $863.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $708.95. Broadcom Inc. has a 52-week low of $415.07 and a 52-week high of $923.18. The company has a market cap of $351.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.73, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.13.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.12 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $8.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.70 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 39.06% and a return on equity of 74.58%. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $8.39 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 38.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd were paid a $4.60 dividend. This represents a $18.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 21st. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 57.63%.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

