Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.80

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 7th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.80 per share by the business services provider on Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This is a positive change from Broadridge Financial Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73.

Broadridge Financial Solutions has raised its dividend payment by an average of 10.0% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 15 years. Broadridge Financial Solutions has a payout ratio of 38.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Broadridge Financial Solutions to earn $7.52 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.90 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 38.6%.

Shares of BR stock traded up $2.90 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $179.76. 120,866 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 545,124. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $162.80 and its 200-day moving average is $151.71. Broadridge Financial Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $131.35 and a fifty-two week high of $183.33. The company has a market cap of $21.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.35 and a beta of 1.02.

Broadridge Financial Solutions ( NYSE:BR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The business services provider reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.11. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 40.29% and a net margin of 9.33%. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Broadridge Financial Solutions will post 6.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Laura Matlin sold 4,052 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.73, for a total value of $622,913.96. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $895,477.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Laura Matlin sold 4,052 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.73, for a total value of $622,913.96. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $895,477.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Leslie A. Brun sold 6,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.98, for a total transaction of $1,027,962.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 59,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,926,285.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 9,227 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,332,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 11,280 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,652,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 5,530 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $811,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 3,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 1,731 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. 89.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on BR shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $169.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Wednesday. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $160.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $166.40.

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

