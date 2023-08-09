Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) Given New $190.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from $169.00 to $190.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target points to a potential upside of 6.33% from the stock’s previous close.

BR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $160.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Broadridge Financial Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $166.40.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BR traded up $1.83 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $178.69. 175,352 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 545,546. Broadridge Financial Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $131.35 and a fifty-two week high of $183.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market cap of $21.08 billion, a PE ratio of 38.35 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $162.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $151.71.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The business services provider reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 9.33% and a return on equity of 40.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.65 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Broadridge Financial Solutions will post 6.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Broadridge Financial Solutions

In related news, VP Laura Matlin sold 4,052 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.73, for a total transaction of $622,913.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,825 shares in the company, valued at $895,477.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP Laura Matlin sold 4,052 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.73, for a total transaction of $622,913.96. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $895,477.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Leslie A. Brun sold 6,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.98, for a total transaction of $1,027,962.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 59,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,926,285.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Broadridge Financial Solutions

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BR. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 15,234 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,043,000 after buying an additional 2,554 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,665 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc. increased its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc. now owns 105,444 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,455,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 64.5% during the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 7,585 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 2,974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 234.4% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 51,471 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,904,000 after purchasing an additional 36,078 shares in the last quarter. 89.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Broadridge Financial Solutions

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

