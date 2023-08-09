Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) Price Target Raised to $164.00 at DA Davidson

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by research analysts at DA Davidson from $160.00 to $164.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. DA Davidson’s price objective points to a potential downside of 8.66% from the stock’s current price.

BR has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research report on Monday, April 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $169.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.40.

NYSE:BR traded up $2.68 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $179.54. The company had a trading volume of 93,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 545,051. The firm has a market cap of $21.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.35 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $162.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $151.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. Broadridge Financial Solutions has a twelve month low of $131.35 and a twelve month high of $183.33.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The business services provider reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.11. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 9.33% and a return on equity of 40.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Broadridge Financial Solutions will post 6.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Leslie A. Brun sold 6,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.98, for a total transaction of $1,027,962.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 59,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,926,285.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, VP Laura Matlin sold 4,052 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.73, for a total value of $622,913.96. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $895,477.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Leslie A. Brun sold 6,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.98, for a total transaction of $1,027,962.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 59,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,926,285.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 28.7% during the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 5,831 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $966,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 3.1% during the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 20,576 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,408,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden lifted its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 20.1% in the second quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 35,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,830,000 after acquiring an additional 5,900 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 3.4% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,220,151 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $202,094,000 after acquiring an additional 39,995 shares during the period. Finally, American Money Management LLC grew its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 9.6% during the second quarter. American Money Management LLC now owns 35,928 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,951,000 after purchasing an additional 3,136 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.05% of the company’s stock.

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

