Brokerages Set Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Price Target at $71.14

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the sixteen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $71.14.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on BMY shares. Atlantic Securities dropped their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $78.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $87.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $72.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Price Performance

Shares of BMY opened at $60.15 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The company has a market capitalization of $125.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.42. The business’s 50-day moving average is $63.74 and its 200-day moving average is $67.35. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a fifty-two week low of $59.71 and a fifty-two week high of $81.43.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by ($0.24). Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 17.62% and a return on equity of 50.51%. The company had revenue of $11.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.81 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.93 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th were given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.79%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.64%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP Robert M. Plenge sold 732 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.14, for a total value of $44,754.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,584 shares in the company, valued at $402,545.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Bristol-Myers Squibb

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BMY. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the first quarter worth $332,000. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 111.5% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,052 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,082 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 53.2% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 165,336 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,075,000 after acquiring an additional 57,444 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the first quarter worth about $1,997,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 25.1% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 338,563 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $24,725,000 after purchasing an additional 68,018 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.57% of the company’s stock.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

(Get Free Report

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

