Brokerages Set Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN) PT at $37.56

Shares of Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $26.22.

DRVN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price target on Driven Brands from $35.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Driven Brands from $40.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Driven Brands from $33.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Driven Brands from $41.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Driven Brands from $37.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 3rd.

Shares of DRVN opened at $14.85 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.83. Driven Brands has a 1 year low of $13.15 and a 1 year high of $35.45. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

In other Driven Brands news, CEO Jonathan G. Fitzpatrick bought 42,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $23.76 per share, for a total transaction of $997,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,332,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,416,944.88. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Gary W. Ferrera bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $24.23 per share, for a total transaction of $96,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,528,937.23. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jonathan G. Fitzpatrick bought 42,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $23.76 per share, with a total value of $997,920.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,332,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,416,944.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Driven Brands in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Driven Brands in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Driven Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Driven Brands by 54.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Driven Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. 37.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Driven Brands Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides automotive services to retail and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers various services, such as paint, collision, glass, vehicle repair, car wash, oil change, and maintenance services.

