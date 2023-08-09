Brokerages Set Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) Price Target at $88.89

Shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $97.00.
A number of research firms have commented on EXAS. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Exact Sciences from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $99.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $95.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Exact Sciences from $85.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on EXAS
Insider Activity at Exact Sciences
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Exact Sciences
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EXAS. Park Place Capital Corp grew its stake in Exact Sciences by 189.2% during the first quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 376 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 42.2% in the fourth quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 549 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in Exact Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Exact Sciences by 15,466.7% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 467 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. 90.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Exact Sciences Stock Down 0.7 %
Shares of NASDAQ EXAS opened at $84.50 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $92.33 and its 200 day moving average is $76.46. Exact Sciences has a 52 week low of $29.27 and a 52 week high of $100.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $15.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.77 and a beta of 1.42.
Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The medical research company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $622.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $601.14 million. Exact Sciences had a negative net margin of 18.76% and a negative return on equity of 14.08%. The company’s revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.94) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Exact Sciences will post -1.94 earnings per share for the current year.
About Exact Sciences
Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX Breast Recurrence Score Test; Oncotype DX Breast DCIS Score Test; Oncotype DX Colon Recurrence Score Test; OncoExTra Test for tumor profiling for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, relapsed, or recurrent cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Exact Sciences
- What is the S&P/TSX Index?
- 5 Best Fintech Stocks to Buy Now
- How to Invest in Esports
- UPS Slipping To More Attractive Levels On Weak Outlook
- How to Invest in E-Commerce: A Guide
- More Good News Coming? GoodRx Spikes Ahead of Q2 Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for Exact Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exact Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.