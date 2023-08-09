Brokerages Set Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) Price Target at $88.89

Shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $97.00.

A number of research firms have commented on EXAS. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Exact Sciences from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $99.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $95.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Exact Sciences from $85.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd.

In other news, Director James Edward Doyle sold 1,402 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.51, for a total transaction of $126,895.02. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 54,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,897,496.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, Director James Edward Doyle sold 1,402 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.51, for a total transaction of $126,895.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,897,496.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, General Counsel James Herriott sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $117,000.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 7,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $653,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,352 shares of company stock worth $683,539. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EXAS. Park Place Capital Corp grew its stake in Exact Sciences by 189.2% during the first quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 376 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 42.2% in the fourth quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 549 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in Exact Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Exact Sciences by 15,466.7% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 467 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. 90.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ EXAS opened at $84.50 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $92.33 and its 200 day moving average is $76.46. Exact Sciences has a 52 week low of $29.27 and a 52 week high of $100.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $15.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.77 and a beta of 1.42.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The medical research company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $622.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $601.14 million. Exact Sciences had a negative net margin of 18.76% and a negative return on equity of 14.08%. The company’s revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.94) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Exact Sciences will post -1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX Breast Recurrence Score Test; Oncotype DX Breast DCIS Score Test; Oncotype DX Colon Recurrence Score Test; OncoExTra Test for tumor profiling for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, relapsed, or recurrent cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

