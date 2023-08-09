Brokerages Set Kinetik Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KNTK) Price Target at $38.33

Kinetik Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KNTK – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $39.00.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on KNTK shares. Mizuho increased their price target on Kinetik from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Wolfe Research started coverage on Kinetik in a research note on Monday, May 1st. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $41.00 price target on shares of Kinetik in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Kinetik from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Finally, Jonestrading initiated coverage on shares of Kinetik in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company.

NASDAQ:KNTK opened at $34.79 on Wednesday. Kinetik has a one year low of $26.32 and a one year high of $40.97. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $34.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 2.63.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 3rd. Kinetik’s payout ratio is 182.93%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kinetik by 6.3% during the first quarter. American Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Kinetik by 5.6% during the second quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Kinetik by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Kinetik by 3.2% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 23,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $726,000 after acquiring an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its holdings in Kinetik by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 19,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter.

Kinetik Holdings Inc operates as a midstream company in the Texas Delaware Basin. The company operates through two segments, Midstream Logistics and Pipeline Transportation. It provides gathering, transportation, compression, processing, stabilization, treating, storage, and transportation services for companies that produce natural gas, natural gas liquids, and crude oil; and water gathering and disposal services.

