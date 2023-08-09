Brokerages Set Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Price Target at $247.35

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-three analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, thirteen have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $247.35.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays cut shares of Tractor Supply from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $254.00 to $224.00 in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Tractor Supply from $240.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $262.00 to $256.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 28th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $256.00 price target on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $270.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st.

Tractor Supply Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TSCO opened at $221.77 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Tractor Supply has a 12-month low of $181.40 and a 12-month high of $251.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $218.05 and a 200 day moving average of $227.40.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $3.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.91 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.26 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 55.57% and a net margin of 7.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.53 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 10.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Tractor Supply

In related news, CMO Jonathan S. Estep sold 12,074 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.20, for a total value of $2,731,138.80. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 7,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,803,266.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Tractor Supply news, CMO Jonathan S. Estep sold 12,074 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.20, for a total transaction of $2,731,138.80. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 7,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,803,266.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 9,091 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.35, for a total transaction of $2,066,838.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,152,318.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 29,147 shares of company stock valued at $6,612,685. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Tractor Supply by 7.5% in the second quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,945 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,420,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Tractor Supply by 1.3% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 236,094 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $52,200,000 after acquiring an additional 2,950 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp boosted its stake in Tractor Supply by 6.4% in the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 2,350 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $520,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. increased its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 621.1% during the second quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 137 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the 2nd quarter valued at $201,000. 84.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

Further Reading

