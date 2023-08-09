Brokerages Set Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ:VRNA) Price Target at $30.00

Shares of Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ:VRNA – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $30.50.

VRNA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. 500.com restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Verona Pharma in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Verona Pharma in a research note on Friday, August 4th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Verona Pharma in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Verona Pharma from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th.

Verona Pharma Stock Down 4.1 %

NASDAQ:VRNA opened at $18.25 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 26.29 and a quick ratio of 26.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.06. Verona Pharma has a 1-year low of $8.41 and a 1-year high of $26.44.

Verona Pharma (NASDAQ:VRNA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.02). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Verona Pharma will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Verona Pharma news, Director Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 359,713 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.08, for a total value of $7,223,037.04. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,777,778 shares in the company, valued at $75,857,782.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Verona Pharma news, Director Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 359,713 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.08, for a total value of $7,223,037.04. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,777,778 shares in the company, valued at $75,857,782.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Zaccardelli sold 73,704 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.59, for a total transaction of $190,893.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 16,707,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,272,911.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,007,913 shares of company stock worth $10,464,636 over the last quarter. 3.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Verona Pharma

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Verona Pharma by 3.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 32,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Verona Pharma by 30.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,263 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Verona Pharma by 0.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 347,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,972,000 after acquiring an additional 1,901 shares in the last quarter. Cahill Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Verona Pharma by 23.5% in the first quarter. Cahill Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 2,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Verona Pharma in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.97% of the company’s stock.

About Verona Pharma

Verona Pharma plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of respiratory diseases with unmet medical needs. The company's product candidate is ensifentrine, an inhaled and dual inhibitor of the phosphodiesterase (PDE) 3 and PDE4 enzymes that acts as both a bronchodilator and an anti-inflammatory agent in a single compound, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, asthma, and cystic fibrosis.

