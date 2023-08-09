Brokerages Set Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) PT at $106.57

Shares of Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $109.33.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WIX. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Wix.com from $100.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Barclays boosted their target price on Wix.com from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Wix.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Benchmark upgraded shares of Wix.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Wix.com in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WIX. Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new stake in shares of Wix.com in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Wix.com during the first quarter worth $34,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Wix.com in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Wix.com by 86.3% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 475 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Wix.com during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:WIX opened at $91.00 on Wednesday. Wix.com has a 52 week low of $59.79 and a 52 week high of $102.82. The company has a fifty day moving average of $82.04 and a 200 day moving average of $85.58.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The information services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.72. The company had revenue of $390.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $384.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.94) earnings per share. Wix.com’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Wix.com will post -0.89 EPS for the current year.

Wix.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets a cloud-based platform that enables to create a website or web application in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; Wix ADI that enables users to create a website for their specific needs.

