Brokers Offer Predictions for Centerra Gold Inc.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NYSE:CGAU)

Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Cormark lowered their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for Centerra Gold in a research report issued on Wednesday, August 2nd. Cormark analyst R. Gray now anticipates that the company will earn $0.28 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.33. The consensus estimate for Centerra Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.09 per share.
Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.01). Centerra Gold had a negative net margin of 34.71% and a negative return on equity of 6.96%. The business had revenue of $184.52 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.12) earnings per share.
Centerra Gold Price Performance
NYSE:CGAU opened at $5.99 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.31. Centerra Gold has a fifty-two week low of $3.77 and a fifty-two week high of $7.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of -4.75 and a beta of 0.80.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Centerra Gold
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Centerra Gold during the fourth quarter worth $64,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new stake in Centerra Gold during the fourth quarter worth $66,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Centerra Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at $84,000. Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new position in Centerra Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at $94,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in Centerra Gold by 431.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 22,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 18,295 shares during the period. 50.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Centerra Gold Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be paid a $0.053 dividend. This is a positive change from Centerra Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. Centerra Gold’s payout ratio is currently -16.67%.
Centerra Gold Company Profile
Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Turkey, and internationally. The company explores for gold, copper, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Öksüt Gold Mine located in Turkey.
See Also
