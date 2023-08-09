Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN) Shares Purchased by Live Oak Private Wealth LLC

Live Oak Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 211,533 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,230 shares during the period. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Brookfield were worth $6,894,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BN. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield during the fourth quarter worth $3,727,998,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Brookfield in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,597,154,000. TD Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in Brookfield in the fourth quarter valued at about $889,171,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Brookfield in the fourth quarter valued at about $775,028,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in Brookfield in the fourth quarter valued at about $739,834,000. 54.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Brookfield alerts:

Insider Transactions at Brookfield

In related news, major shareholder Opps Eb Holdings Ltd. Ocm sold 3,781,561 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total value of $219,330,538.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Price Performance

Shares of Brookfield stock traded down $0.39 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $32.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,980,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,420,662. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Brookfield Co. has a 12-month low of $28.25 and a 12-month high of $54.08. The company has a market capitalization of $53.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.98 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $33.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.91.

Brookfield (NYSE:BN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Brookfield had a return on equity of 1.40% and a net margin of 0.87%. The firm had revenue of $23.30 billion during the quarter.

Brookfield Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Brookfield’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Brookfield from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “action list buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Brookfield from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on BN

Brookfield Profile

(Free Report)

Brookfield Corporation is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.