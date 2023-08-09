Brooks Pennington III Sells 25,561 Shares of Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) Stock

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA – Get Free Report) Director Brooks Pennington III sold 25,561 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.34, for a total transaction of $1,158,935.74. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,299.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Central Garden & Pet Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CENTA traded up $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $43.01. 148,607 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 180,742. The company has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $37.11 and a 200 day moving average of $37.49. Central Garden & Pet has a 52-week low of $33.69 and a 52-week high of $45.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 3.51 and a quick ratio of 1.77.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CENTA has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Central Garden & Pet from $60.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Central Garden & Pet from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Central Garden & Pet from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.75.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Central Garden & Pet

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CENTA. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 1.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,371,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,254,000 after acquiring an additional 72,345 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 7.0% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,174,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,734,000 after acquiring an additional 208,945 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 3.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,687,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,003,000 after acquiring an additional 88,951 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 6.1% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,643,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,203,000 after acquiring an additional 95,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 2.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,498,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,179,000 after acquiring an additional 31,135 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.33% of the company’s stock.

Central Garden & Pet Company Profile

Central Garden & Pet Company produces and distributes various products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pet and Garden. The Pet segment provides dog and cat supplies, such as dog treats and chews, toys, pet beds and grooming products, waste management and training pads, and pet containment; supplies for aquatics, small animals, reptiles, and pet birds, including toys, cages and habitats, bedding, and food and supplements; animal and household health and insect control products; live fish and products for fish, reptiles, and other aquarium-based pets, such as aquariums, furniture and lighting fixtures, pumps, filters, water conditioners, food, and supplements; and products for equine and livestock, as well as outdoor cushions.

