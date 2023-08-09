Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR) to Post FY2023 Earnings of $14.05 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts

Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) – Analysts at DA Davidson upped their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Builders FirstSource in a research report issued on Thursday, August 3rd. DA Davidson analyst K. Yinger now forecasts that the company will earn $14.05 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $11.19. The consensus estimate for Builders FirstSource’s current full-year earnings is $11.98 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Builders FirstSource’s FY2024 earnings at $12.26 EPS.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $3.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.69 by $1.20. The business had revenue of $4.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 10.04% and a return on equity of 45.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 35.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.26 earnings per share.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on BLDR. Stephens boosted their price target on Builders FirstSource from $130.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Zelman & Associates raised shares of Builders FirstSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Builders FirstSource from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Builders FirstSource currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.17.

Builders FirstSource Trading Down 0.4 %

BLDR stock opened at $151.65 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $18.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.75 and a beta of 1.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $133.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.75. Builders FirstSource has a 52 week low of $52.70 and a 52 week high of $156.85.

Institutional Trading of Builders FirstSource

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BLDR. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Builders FirstSource in the first quarter valued at $64,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Builders FirstSource by 37.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 2,249 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Builders FirstSource by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 105,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,989,000 after purchasing an additional 7,745 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management grew its position in Builders FirstSource by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 143,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,287,000 after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 106.0% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 8,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 4,290 shares during the period. 94.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Builders FirstSource

In other Builders FirstSource news, insider Jami Beckmann sold 2,000 shares of Builders FirstSource stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.69, for a total value of $241,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 41,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,979,910.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

About Builders FirstSource

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

