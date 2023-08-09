Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) Shares Down 7.9% Following Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL – Get Free Report) were down 7.9% during trading on Wednesday after Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on the stock from $27.00 to $23.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Bumble traded as low as $16.12 and last traded at $16.56. Approximately 4,117,379 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 64% from the average daily volume of 2,514,998 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.99.

BMBL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Bumble from $24.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Bumble in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Loop Capital cut their price objective on Bumble from $19.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on Bumble from $30.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Bumble from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bumble currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.10.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Bumble in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Bumble by 50.2% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Bumble during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Bumble by 236.8% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 2,060 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in shares of Bumble by 44.0% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.09 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. Bumble had a positive return on equity of 1.50% and a negative net margin of 10.51%. The business had revenue of $259.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.01) EPS. Bumble’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Bumble Inc. will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and in-app purchases dating products. The company operates two apps, Bumble and Badoo with approximately 40 million users on monthly basis, as well as Fruitz, an online dating app.

