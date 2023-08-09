C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) Shares Sold by Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc.

Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. lowered its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,085 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $3,983,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 48.4% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 6,970 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $638,000 after purchasing an additional 2,273 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 47,927 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,388,000 after acquiring an additional 7,896 shares during the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd bought a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 1st quarter valued at $8,197,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 9,064 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $901,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 1st quarter valued at $650,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.63% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $93.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $97.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.05.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CHRW traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $97.74. 125,546 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,257,802. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 52 week low of $86.60 and a 52 week high of $121.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.95. The company has a market cap of $11.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.78.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The transportation company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.90. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 2.67% and a return on equity of 39.80%. The company had revenue of $4.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 35.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 3.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Company Profile

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services, and related logistics and supply chain services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprises the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel operating common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

