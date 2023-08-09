Cadre (NYSE:CDRE) Shares Gap Up Following Strong Earnings

Cadre Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CDRE – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $23.35, but opened at $24.98. Cadre shares last traded at $26.02, with a volume of 48,406 shares.

The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.12. Cadre had a net margin of 4.94% and a return on equity of 16.23%. The firm had revenue of $121.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.92 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Cadre Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 4th will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 3rd. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. Cadre’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.46%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cadre

Cadre Price Performance

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Cadre by 89.8% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in shares of Cadre in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Cadre during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Cadre by 75.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in Cadre in the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.49% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market capitalization of $984.48 million, a PE ratio of 42.34 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.63.

Cadre Company Profile

Cadre Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes safety and survivability equipment that provides protection to users in hazardous or life-threatening situations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Distribution. It offers body armor product, such as concealable, corrections, and tactical armor under the Safariland and Protech Tactical brand names; survival suits, remotely operated vehicles, specialty tools, blast sensors, accessories, and vehicle blast attenuation seats for bomb safety technicians; bomb suits; duty gear, including belts and accessories; and other protective and law enforcement equipment comprising communications gear, forensic and investigation products, firearms cleaning solutions, and crowd control products.

