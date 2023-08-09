Cahill Wealth Management LLC Acquires 8,485 Shares of Sensus Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRTS)

Cahill Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sensus Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRTS – Free Report) by 14.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 65,550 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,485 shares during the period. Cahill Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.39% of Sensus Healthcare worth $342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Sensus Healthcare by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 27,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 2,599 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Sensus Healthcare by 75.0% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Sensus Healthcare by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 24,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 3,203 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Sensus Healthcare by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 3,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Sensus Healthcare by 105.4% during the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 7,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. 29.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sensus Healthcare Stock Down 3.6 %

SRTS traded down $0.14 on Wednesday, hitting $3.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 152,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 209,790. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.66. Sensus Healthcare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.29 and a 12 month high of $15.25. The firm has a market cap of $61.83 million, a P/E ratio of 27.21 and a beta of 0.69.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SRTS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Sensus Healthcare from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Alliance Global Partners cut their price objective on shares of Sensus Healthcare from $14.50 to $7.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sensus Healthcare

In other news, Director John Heinrich purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.86 per share, with a total value of $28,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 79,940 shares in the company, valued at $228,628.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders bought a total of 21,000 shares of company stock valued at $70,980 in the last three months. Company insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Sensus Healthcare Company Profile

Sensus Healthcare, Inc, a medical device company, manufactures and sells radiation therapy devices to healthcare providers worldwide. The company uses superficial radiation therapy (SRT), a low-energy X-ray technology in its portfolio of treatment devices. It offers SRT-100, a photon X-ray low energy superficial radiotherapy system that provides patients an alternative to surgery for treating non-melanoma skin cancers, including basal cell and squamous cell skin cancers, as well as other skin conditions, such as keloids; and SRT-100 Vision, which provides the user with a superficial radiation therapy-tailored treatment planning application that integrates the embedded high frequency ultrasound imaging module, volumetric tumor analysis, beam margins planning, and dosimetry parameters.

Featured Articles

