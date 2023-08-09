Cahill Wealth Management LLC Buys 6,451 Shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI)

Cahill Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Free Report) by 15.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 47,845 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,451 shares during the period. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF accounts for approximately 1.0% of Cahill Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Cahill Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF were worth $1,289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 3.7% in the first quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 14,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the period. Cypress Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 4.9% in the first quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 12,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the period. Rather & Kittrell Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc. now owns 63,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,700,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 108.2% during the first quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 6.0% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 11,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 626 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA DFAI traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.42. 501,384 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 681,703. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a 1-year low of $21.05 and a 1-year high of $28.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.16. The company has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 0.84.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Profile

The Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (DFAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks a broad exposure to relatively low-priced and profitable stocks in developed countries outside the US. DFAI was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

