Cahill Wealth Management LLC Has $1.21 Million Stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE)

Cahill Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Free Report) by 12.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,635 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,898 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF accounts for 0.9% of Cahill Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Cahill Wealth Management LLC owned 0.06% of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF worth $1,212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 23,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Resolute Financial LLC raised its position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Resolute Financial LLC now owns 15,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 29,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,000 after buying an additional 832 shares during the last quarter.

Get Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF alerts:

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA DFAE traded up $0.04 on Wednesday, reaching $23.83. The company had a trading volume of 1,099,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 613,868. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.80 and its 200 day moving average is $23.26. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a 52-week low of $19.43 and a 52-week high of $24.85.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.