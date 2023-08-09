Cahill Wealth Management LLC Has $813,000 Stock Position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Cahill Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 18.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,996 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,900 shares during the period. Schwab US Broad Market ETF makes up about 0.6% of Cahill Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Cahill Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $813,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHB. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 112.8% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 5,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 3,165 shares in the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 81.8% during the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 67,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,629,000 after acquiring an additional 30,577 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1,065.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $983,000 after acquiring an additional 16,821 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 134.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 73,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,944,000 after acquiring an additional 42,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 102.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 4,866 shares during the period.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSEARCA:SCHB traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $52.08. 531,521 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 817,555. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $51.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.00. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 12 month low of $40.92 and a 12 month high of $53.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 1.03.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

