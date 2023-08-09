Cahill Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV)

Cahill Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV – Free Report) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 179,853 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,755 shares during the quarter. Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF accounts for 3.3% of Cahill Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Cahill Wealth Management LLC owned 0.40% of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF worth $4,484,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Merriman Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,266,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,227,000 after acquiring an additional 417,725 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $139,021,000. JMG Financial Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. now owns 4,269,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,438,000 after purchasing an additional 532,867 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 2.1% in the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 1,575,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,284,000 after acquiring an additional 32,892 shares during the period. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $25,730,000.

Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSEARCA:DFSV traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $27.28. The company had a trading volume of 743,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 393,708. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.56. Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $21.56 and a 52-week high of $28.42. The company has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 1.05.

Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF Profile

The Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (DFSV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in broad and diverse portfolio of US small-cap companies. Stock selection is based on value characteristics and weighted by market capitalization. DFSV was launched on Feb 24, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

