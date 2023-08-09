Cahill Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Expion360 Inc. (NASDAQ:XPON)

Cahill Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Expion360 Inc. (NASDAQ:XPON – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 27,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,000. Cahill Wealth Management LLC owned 0.40% of Expion360 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Clear Street LLC acquired a new position in shares of Expion360 during the fourth quarter worth approximately $115,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Expion360 in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Expion360 in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of Expion360 in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Expion360 in the second quarter valued at $25,000. 1.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ XPON traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $5.20. The stock had a trading volume of 12,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,014,424. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 4.17. Expion360 Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.90 and a twelve month high of $7.15.

Expion360 ( NASDAQ:XPON Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $1.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 million. Expion360 had a negative net margin of 135.32% and a negative return on equity of 180.75%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Expion360 Inc. will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Expion360 Inc designs, assembles, manufactures, and sells lithium iron phosphate batteries and supporting accessories under the VPR 4EVER name for recreational vehicles, marine, golf, industrial, residential, and off-the-grid applications. It provides battery monitors; direct current battery chargers; various models of industrial tie-downs; terminal blocks; and bus bars.

