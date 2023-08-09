Cahill Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Expion360 Inc. (NASDAQ:XPON)

Cahill Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Expion360 Inc. (NASDAQ:XPON – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 27,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,000. Cahill Wealth Management LLC owned 0.40% of Expion360 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Clear Street LLC acquired a new position in shares of Expion360 during the fourth quarter worth approximately $115,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Expion360 in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Expion360 in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of Expion360 in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Expion360 in the second quarter valued at $25,000. 1.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Expion360 Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ XPON traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $5.20. The stock had a trading volume of 12,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,014,424. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 4.17. Expion360 Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.90 and a twelve month high of $7.15.
About Expion360
Expion360 Inc designs, assembles, manufactures, and sells lithium iron phosphate batteries and supporting accessories under the VPR 4EVER name for recreational vehicles, marine, golf, industrial, residential, and off-the-grid applications. It provides battery monitors; direct current battery chargers; various models of industrial tie-downs; terminal blocks; and bus bars.
