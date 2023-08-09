Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund (NASDAQ:CCD) Declares $0.20 Monthly Dividend

Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund (NASDAQ:CCD – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, August 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.195 per share on Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $2.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th.
Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 5.3% annually over the last three years.
Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund Stock Performance
NASDAQ CCD traded up $0.07 on Wednesday, reaching $20.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,883. Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund has a 52 week low of $19.80 and a 52 week high of $25.20. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.13.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund Company Profile
Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. It is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in a portfolio of convertible securities, investment grade and below investment grade bonds, loans, equity-linked notes, and floating rate securities.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund
- What Are Meme Stocks and Are They Viable Investments?
- The Rivian Market Is About To Shift Into A Higher Gear
- Most Volatile Stocks, What Investors Need to Know
- 3 Stocks to Buy After Heavy Insider Buying
- What are stock market earnings reports?
- Novo Nordisk Soars To New High On Weight-Loss Drug Trial Results
Receive News & Ratings for Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.