Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund (NASDAQ:CCD) Declares $0.20 Monthly Dividend

Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund (NASDAQ:CCD – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, August 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.195 per share on Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $2.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th.

Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 5.3% annually over the last three years.

Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund Stock Performance

NASDAQ CCD traded up $0.07 on Wednesday, reaching $20.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,883. Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund has a 52 week low of $19.80 and a 52 week high of $25.20. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.13.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCD. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund by 21.5% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 137,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,949,000 after purchasing an additional 24,365 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund by 8.6% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 275,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,077,000 after acquiring an additional 21,777 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund by 30.1% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 90,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,944,000 after acquiring an additional 21,005 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,009,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,680,000 after acquiring an additional 20,787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $410,000.

Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. It is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in a portfolio of convertible securities, investment grade and below investment grade bonds, loans, equity-linked notes, and floating rate securities.

