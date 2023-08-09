Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust (NASDAQ:CPZ) Announces $0.14 Monthly Dividend

Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust (NASDAQ:CPZ – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, August 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th will be given a dividend of 0.14 per share on Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th.

Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust Price Performance

CPZ traded up 0.18 on Wednesday, reaching 15.58. The company had a trading volume of 6,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,735. Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust has a 1 year low of 14.42 and a 1 year high of 18.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of 15.41 and a 200-day moving average price of 15.60.

Institutional Trading of Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust by 1,000.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 3,843 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $150,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust during the 4th quarter worth $196,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $284,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in shares of Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust by 21.1% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 15,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 2,650 shares during the last quarter.

About Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust

Calamos Investments is a global investment firm committed to excellence in investment management and client services. A global investment platform with focused, experienced teams, specialized by investment discipline. Serving the needs of institutional and individual investors since 1977. Offering a range of global investment solutions to work with a client’s asset allocation framework.

