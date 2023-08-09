Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CSQ) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.10

Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CSQ – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, August 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.102 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th.

Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 7.5% per year over the last three years.

Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.17. The company had a trading volume of 24,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 203,647. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.17. Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund has a 1 year low of $11.98 and a 1 year high of $16.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund during the third quarter valued at $127,000. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $155,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $158,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $165,000.

Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. The fund is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

