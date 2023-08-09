CaliberCos (CWD) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

CaliberCos (NASDAQ:CWD – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 10th.

CaliberCos (NASDAQ:CWD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 22nd. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $29.52 million during the quarter.

Get CaliberCos alerts:

CaliberCos Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of CWD opened at $1.93 on Wednesday. CaliberCos has a 12 month low of $1.81 and a 12 month high of $13.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.06.

About CaliberCos

Caliber (NASDAQ: CWD) is a vertically integrated alternative asset management firm whose purpose is to build generational wealth for investors seeking to access opportunities in middle-market assets. Caliber differentiates itself by creating, managing, and servicing proprietary products, including middle-market investment funds, private syndications, and direct investments which are managed by our in-house asset services group.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CaliberCos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CaliberCos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.