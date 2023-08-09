Cambiar Investors LLC Acquires 3,083 Shares of WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX)

Cambiar Investors LLC raised its holdings in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,547 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,083 shares during the quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC’s holdings in WEX were worth $10,031,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WEX. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in WEX by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,196,239 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $748,819,000 after acquiring an additional 131,664 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in WEX by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,107,306 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $732,950,000 after acquiring an additional 49,480 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in WEX by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,101,566 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $731,925,000 after acquiring an additional 164,902 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in WEX by 342.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,059,893 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $337,102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,594,294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of WEX by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,297,572 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $212,349,000 after buying an additional 9,178 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.89% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at WEX

In other WEX news, CEO Melissa D. Smith sold 41,107 shares of WEX stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $8,015,865.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 81,998 shares in the company, valued at $15,989,610. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Melissa D. Smith sold 41,107 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $8,015,865.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 81,998 shares in the company, valued at $15,989,610. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Carlos Carriedo sold 756 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.68, for a total transaction of $144,154.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 43,552 shares of company stock valued at $8,454,546. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WEX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of WEX in a report on Friday, July 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of WEX from $236.00 to $252.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of WEX from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of WEX from $185.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of WEX from $200.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $211.75.

WEX Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:WEX traded up $1.19 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $193.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 157,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 313,183. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $184.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $182.58. The company has a market capitalization of $8.30 billion, a PE ratio of 40.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. WEX Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $125.00 and a fifty-two week high of $204.05.

WEX (NYSE:WEX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.07 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $621.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $620.63 million. WEX had a return on equity of 31.60% and a net margin of 8.42%. As a group, research analysts expect that WEX Inc. will post 12.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About WEX

WEX Inc operates a commerce platform in the United States and internationally. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment solutions, transaction processing, and information management services. It also provides account and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; account management; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

