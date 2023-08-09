Cambiar Investors LLC Buys 2,468 Shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

Cambiar Investors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Free Report) by 7.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 36,974 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,468 shares during the period. Cambiar Investors LLC owned 0.07% of Hubbell worth $8,996,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Hubbell by 0.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,454,758 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,002,421,000 after purchasing an additional 23,865 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Hubbell by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,582,249 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $606,003,000 after buying an additional 301,775 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Hubbell by 133.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,543,481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $283,646,000 after buying an additional 883,272 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Hubbell by 4.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,491,325 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $274,061,000 after purchasing an additional 59,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Hubbell by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 852,849 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $199,938,000 after purchasing an additional 24,273 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Hubbell alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on HUBB. StockNews.com cut shares of Hubbell from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Hubbell from $287.00 to $318.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on Hubbell from $300.00 to $370.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $265.17.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hubbell

In other Hubbell news, CFO William R. Sperry sold 4,040 shares of Hubbell stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.72, for a total transaction of $1,267,428.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 52,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,555,945.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Hubbell news, CFO William R. Sperry sold 4,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.72, for a total transaction of $1,267,428.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 52,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,555,945.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Alyssa R. Flynn sold 2,293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.30, for a total transaction of $720,689.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,090,935.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 12,228 shares of company stock worth $3,839,856. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Hubbell Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of HUBB stock traded down $8.35 on Wednesday, reaching $305.80. 301,911 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 429,973. The company has a market cap of $16.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.79, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $318.36 and a 200-day moving average of $273.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Hubbell Incorporated has a one year low of $204.01 and a one year high of $340.06.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $4.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.63 by $0.44. Hubbell had a net margin of 12.55% and a return on equity of 29.48%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.81 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Hubbell Incorporated will post 15.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Hubbell Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.24%.

About Hubbell

(Free Report)

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and utility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hubbell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hubbell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.