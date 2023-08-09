Cambiar Investors LLC Has $25.40 Million Stock Position in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY)

Cambiar Investors LLC lessened its stake in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Free Report) by 13.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 280,142 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,146 shares during the quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC’s holdings in Sony Group were worth $25,395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SONY. Syverson Strege & Co increased its position in shares of Sony Group by 31,300.0% during the first quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sony Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Sony Group by 116.4% during the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sony Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in Sony Group in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SONY traded down $5.97 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $83.85. 2,448,632 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 795,732. Sony Group Co. has a 12-month low of $61.72 and a 12-month high of $100.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.13, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $93.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.26.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Sony Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on Sony Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home gaming consoles, packaged and game software, and peripheral devices.

