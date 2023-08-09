Cambiar Investors LLC Has $32.49 Million Position in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Cambiar Investors LLC cut its stake in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 750,443 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 28,832 shares during the quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC owned 0.09% of Marvell Technology worth $32,494,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MRVL. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,210,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Marvell Technology by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 14,918 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,070,000 after acquiring an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in Marvell Technology by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,780 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $917,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Marvell Technology by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 28,668 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,056,000 after acquiring an additional 4,888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Marvell Technology by 35.5% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,099 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 1,337 shares during the last quarter. 86.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on MRVL. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $55.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $50.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $54.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.56.

Marvell Technology Stock Down 3.3 %

MRVL traded down $2.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $59.94. 9,199,200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,870,866. The business’s 50 day moving average is $61.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.57. The stock has a market cap of $51.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -326.11, a PEG ratio of 12.40 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.75 and a fifty-two week high of $67.99.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.02. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 2.88% and a positive return on equity of 7.38%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 6th. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is currently -126.32%.

Insider Activity at Marvell Technology

In related news, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.56, for a total transaction of $127,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 138,737 shares in the company, valued at $8,818,123.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Ford Tamer sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.58, for a total transaction of $5,362,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 126,083 shares in the company, valued at $7,512,025.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 2,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.56, for a total transaction of $127,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 138,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,818,123.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 198,521 shares of company stock valued at $12,035,275 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

About Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops, scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

