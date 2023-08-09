Cambiar Investors LLC Has $45.72 Million Stock Holdings in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Cambiar Investors LLC boosted its position in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Free Report) by 21.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 723,369 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 129,909 shares during the quarter. Centene comprises approximately 2.0% of Cambiar Investors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Cambiar Investors LLC’s holdings in Centene were worth $45,724,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Centene by 84,741.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 225,379,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,483,403,000 after acquiring an additional 225,114,221 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Centene during the 4th quarter worth $713,235,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Centene by 1,837.3% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,056,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,935,000 after buying an additional 2,898,790 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its holdings in shares of Centene by 598.7% during the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,342,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,107,000 after buying an additional 1,150,444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Centene by 132.7% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,552,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,738,000 after buying an additional 885,683 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.11% of the company’s stock.

Centene Price Performance

Centene stock traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $65.80. 2,105,613 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,618,124. Centene Co. has a 52-week low of $61.34 and a 52-week high of $98.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $67.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $35.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.67, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.57.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Centene ( NYSE:CNC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.05. Centene had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 1.83%. The firm had revenue of $37.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Centene Co. will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho lowered their target price on Centene from $80.00 to $76.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Centene from $81.00 to $77.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Wolfe Research cut Centene from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. UBS Group began coverage on Centene in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Centene from $94.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.11.

About Centene

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. It operates in two segments, Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

