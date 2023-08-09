Cambiar Investors LLC Has $49.99 Million Position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Cambiar Investors LLC boosted its position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 6.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 221,285 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,167 shares during the period. Constellation Brands makes up approximately 2.2% of Cambiar Investors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Cambiar Investors LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Constellation Brands worth $49,986,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Constellation Brands by 84,839.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,742,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $867,309,000 after purchasing an additional 3,738,028 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Constellation Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $373,796,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Constellation Brands by 52.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,928,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $910,514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346,846 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Constellation Brands by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,809,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $882,799,000 after purchasing an additional 908,486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Constellation Brands by 781.8% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 507,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,569,000 after purchasing an additional 449,672 shares in the last quarter. 86.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Constellation Brands

In other news, CEO William A. Newlands sold 49,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.90, for a total value of $13,240,957.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,495,756.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Garth Hankinson sold 1,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.96, for a total value of $415,338.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,543,208.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William A. Newlands sold 49,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.90, for a total transaction of $13,240,957.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 9,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,495,756.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 100,819 shares of company stock valued at $27,054,755. 16.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Constellation Brands from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Constellation Brands from $293.00 to $300.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Constellation Brands from $234.00 to $241.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Constellation Brands from $273.00 to $276.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 3rd. Finally, Roth Mkm raised their price target on Constellation Brands from $270.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Constellation Brands currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $266.24.

Constellation Brands Price Performance

NYSE STZ traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $270.55. 670,850 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,253,122. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $253.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $235.18. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $208.12 and a 1 year high of $273.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $49.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -148.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.04.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 30th. The company reported $2.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.08. Constellation Brands had a positive return on equity of 22.32% and a negative net margin of 3.14%. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.66 EPS. Constellation Brands’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Constellation Brands Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is -194.54%.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

Further Reading

