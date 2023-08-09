Cambiar Investors LLC Purchases 11,848 Shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Cambiar Investors LLC increased its holdings in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Free Report) by 20.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,988 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 11,848 shares during the period. Cambiar Investors LLC owned 0.06% of Quest Diagnostics worth $9,760,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Quest Diagnostics by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,425 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $692,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Quest Diagnostics by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 156,627 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $24,503,000 after acquiring an additional 1,766 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its position in Quest Diagnostics by 220.5% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 13,959 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,975,000 after acquiring an additional 9,604 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in Quest Diagnostics by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 59,815 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $9,357,000 after acquiring an additional 3,892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WBH Advisory Inc. bought a new position in Quest Diagnostics in the 1st quarter valued at about $226,000. 87.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Quest Diagnostics Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE DGX traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $135.34. The stock had a trading volume of 409,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,040,039. The business’s 50 day moving average is $138.27 and its 200-day moving average is $139.25. The company has a market cap of $15.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.77 and a beta of 0.95. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 52 week low of $120.40 and a 52 week high of $158.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Quest Diagnostics Dividend Announcement

Quest Diagnostics ( NYSE:DGX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The medical research company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 8.37% and a return on equity of 16.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.36 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 8.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 11th were given a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 10th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.34%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on DGX. Bank of America cut shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $166.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $145.00 price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Quest Diagnostics has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.90.

Quest Diagnostics Company Profile

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

