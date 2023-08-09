Cambiar Investors LLC Purchases 1,560 Shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Cambiar Investors LLC increased its stake in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 94,828 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,560 shares during the period. Cambiar Investors LLC owned 0.06% of Expeditors International of Washington worth $10,442,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. New Hampshire Trust acquired a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 252 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 103.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 342 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Finally, Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 97.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Jeffrey S. Musser sold 30,041 shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.30, for a total transaction of $3,343,563.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 116,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,976,133.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $99.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $105.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $90.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $85.00 to $84.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.60.

Expeditors International of Washington Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ EXPD traded down $1.95 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $117.37. 1,157,794 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,258,605. The firm has a market cap of $17.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.40 and a beta of 1.00. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 1-year low of $86.08 and a 1-year high of $128.04. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $120.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $113.74.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The transportation company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 37.24% and a net margin of 8.25%. Expeditors International of Washington’s revenue for the quarter was down 51.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.27 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Expeditors International of Washington Company Profile

(Free Report)

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

