Cambiar Investors LLC Raises Stake in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT)

Cambiar Investors LLC boosted its stake in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT – Free Report) by 6.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 95,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,492 shares during the quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC owned about 0.19% of Euronet Worldwide worth $10,686,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Euronet Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth $45,866,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its position in Euronet Worldwide by 18.5% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,764,637 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $359,818,000 after buying an additional 431,262 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Euronet Worldwide by 139.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 569,056 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $74,062,000 after buying an additional 331,067 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in Euronet Worldwide by 85.7% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 520,484 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,123,000 after buying an additional 240,132 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in Euronet Worldwide by 10,281.6% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 234,831 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $22,163,000 after buying an additional 232,569 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.22% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Euronet Worldwide

In related news, CEO Michael J. Brown sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.69, for a total value of $6,034,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,487,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $179,509,599.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Euronet Worldwide from $155.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Euronet Worldwide from $119.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com started coverage on Euronet Worldwide in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised Euronet Worldwide from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a research note on Friday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.50.

Euronet Worldwide Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of EEFT traded down $0.58 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $85.70. 413,810 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 348,595. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.60 and a 12-month high of $121.55. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.49 and a beta of 1.28.

Euronet Worldwide Profile

(Free Report)

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Electronic Fund Transfer Processing, epay, and Money Transfer.The Electronic Fund Transfer Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

Featured Stories

